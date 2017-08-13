Scaramucci: Trump 'needed to be much harsher' with Charlottesville remarks More The former White House communications director comments on the president's statement in the wake of the deadly protests. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Scaramucci: Trump 'needed to be much harsher' with Charlottesville remarks This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Scaramucci: White House firing 'was meant to happen'

Now Playing: One-on-one with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci

Now Playing: Scaramucci: Bannon's 'influence is a snag on the president'

Now Playing: Scaramucci: Reporter's taped phone call 'very deceitful'

Now Playing: Scaramucci: Trump 'needed to be much harsher' with Charlottesville remarks

Now Playing: Trump's comments on Charlottesville under fire from GOP colleagues

Now Playing: Trump criticized for delayed response to Charlottesville protests

Now Playing: Big questions for Anthony Scaramucci

Now Playing: Trump on North Korea: Hopefully it will all work out

Now Playing: Trump comments on North Korea at workforce event

Now Playing: Trump says he's considering military response in Venezuela

Now Playing: Trump again warns North Korea: Kim Jong Un 'will regret it fast'

Now Playing: Famous Barack Obama quotes

Now Playing: Trump says U.S. military solutions for North Korea are 'locked and loaded'

Now Playing: Trump thanks Putin for expelling hundreds of US diplomats from Russia

Now Playing: The Note: A new person of interest in Russia probes

Now Playing: Secretary Mattis: North Korean effort 'diplomatically-led'

Now Playing: Trump answers reporters' questions on Sessions, McConnell and Kelly

Now Playing: Trump on Kim Jong Un: 'He's not going to threaten the United States'

Now Playing: Trump on Russia's embassy cutbacks: 'We'll save a lot of money' Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49188383,"title":"Scaramucci: Trump 'needed to be much harsher' with Charlottesville remarks","duration":"2:25","description":"The former White House communications director comments on the president's statement in the wake of the deadly protests.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/scaramucci-trump-needed-harsher-charlottesville-remarks-49188383","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}