-
Now Playing: Senate confirms Mike Pompeo as 70th secretary of state
-
Now Playing: Pompeo says he had 'good conversation' about 'serious matters' with Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: Secretary of state nominee wins committee vote
-
Now Playing: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on meeting Kim Jong Un: 'I was there on a mission'
-
Now Playing: Top House Intel Democrat on White House progress with North Korea
-
Now Playing: Trump skips White House correspondents' dinner for the second time
-
Now Playing: Court rules mistress must give up phone for investigation
-
Now Playing: Michelle Wolf performs stand-up routine at White House Correspondent's dinner
-
Now Playing: Trump sounds off on Russia investigation, Iran and Korean peninsula
-
Now Playing: Holy hell erupts on Capitol Hill after Speaker Ryan forces out House chaplain
-
Now Playing: Trump, Merkel discuss North Korea, Iran, NATO and more
-
Now Playing: Trump says he has a range of candidates to lead VA
-
Now Playing: President Trump heralds North Korea-South Korea meeting
-
Now Playing: Speaker Ryan forces House chaplain to resign, Dems say tied to tax law prayer
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts the Justice Department in televised phone interview
-
Now Playing: HUD secretary proposes rent increases for low-income Americans
-
Now Playing: Members' support of Pruitt falls along party lines
-
Now Playing: Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen pleads the fifth
-
Now Playing: Trump's Veteran Affairs pick withdraws nomination