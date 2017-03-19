Transcript for Sen. Rand Paul on health care bill: 'We never ran on a replacement of Obamacare Lite'

that whatsoever. Thank you for clearing that up. Thank you for joining us today. Thank you. We're joined by senator Rand Paul. You heard Dr. Price -- Good morning. Good morning. You heard Dr. Price. He said the plan you propose will put vulnerable people at risk. I think it's sort of the opposite. The program they're putting forward, Obamacare light, they're keeping half of what Obamacare presented. They're not going to fix the fundamental problem. It's the insurance mandates. When you mandate what has to be insurance, it elevates the price. When you tell people they can buy insurance after they are sick, they will. You get adverse selection. It will continue turned the Paul Ryan plan. And, my fear is that a year from now, people will come back, we'll have all the same arguments again. You heard Dr. Price. He said it's not fair to look at the Ryan planks as you just called it, in isolation. You have to look at everything the administration is proposing. The problem is, we, as conservatives, ran on repeal of Obamacare. I was elected in 2010, right after it came into place, to repeal it. We never ran on replacement of Obamacare light. Of making the entitlement subsidies permanent. Keeping the taxes. Keeping the medicaid expansion. They're flat-out false in telling us you ran on this plan. None of us did. We ran on repealing Obamacare because it doesn't work. They're going to repeal part of it and leave in place all of the stuff that causes your insurance rates to go through the roof. We have a plan, a replacement plan we would like to talk about at the same time that instead of subsidizing people's health care, actually forces prices down. Forces the insurance companies to come to the table. Under my plan, 37 million people who belong to aarp would be able to negotiate and buy a group policy of insurance. That would drive prices down, particularly for people leading right up to retirement and on into the retirement years. It's the only thing that would work to bring prices down. We're not talking abthat at all. Now we're in a bidding war with Democrats. We're going to offer half as much. We're never going to win that bidding war. They should scrap it all. Start over. And let's have a real meaningful debate. Have you convinced enough conservatives in the house to vote no? I talked to the house freedom caucus leadership over the weekend. They still believe that the conservatives in their caucus don't want Obamacare light. I believe the real negotiation begins when we stop them. You have to stop them. Conservatives will only have a seat at the table if we have 21 votes in the house or 3 of 4 in the senate. I passed out the them all the art of the deal last week. Because, we need to -- learn from the master. And let's make sure that we increase our lemplg average by holding the line. You don't think it will pass? I don't believe so. Enough conservative do not want Obamacare light. This is the biggest mistake of Republicans not thinking about how this is going look. They call it repeal and replace. When it doesn't fix the problems and you say you have if I can fixed the problems, they're going to own it. I promise you in a year, the insurance markets will still be unraveling. They'll be begging for handouts. They have bailouts for insurance companies. Conservatives don't want that. We're for empowering the consumer to drive prices down to get better cost insurance. We're not for when you get sick, the taxpayer takes over the tab for the insurance company. It's a terrible situation. You socialize the insurance company losses but privatize the billions they make. I'm not for a gift for the insurance companies. You're a member of the senate foreign relations committee. The president is standing by the claim about president Obama. It's caused a rift with British intelligence over the week end. How big of a problem is this? How does the president fix it? We know one thing for sure that the Obama administration did spy on Flynn. Now, whether it was direct or indirect, somebody was reading and taking -- a transcript of his phone calls. They released it. It's very, very important that whoever released it go to jail. Because you cannot have members of the intelligence community listening to the most private and highly classified information and then releasing that to "The New York Times." There can only be a certain handful of people who did that. I would bring them all in. They would have to take lie detector tests. I would say, including the political people, some of them knew about this as well. We need to get to the bottom of who is releasing these highly classified conversations. If the president was surveilled. He probably wasn't the target. I don't know that he was or wasn't. If he was, they probably targeted someone in a foreign government. But they listened to the conversation with Americans. Our government's talking to foreigners all the time. We can't allow people in the intelligence committee to release the contents of that informing to the media. You don't believe -- We will get a deep state. You don't believe president Obama ordered an illegal wiretap of president trump? Well, what happens is it's different than that. We target foreigners all the time. They talk to Americans. They talk to the president. They talk to the national security advisers. They're supposed to be masked. There was something alrming the other day. General Hayden admitted people down to some of the lowest analysts can unmask who the American is. So, someone unmasked general Flynn and they're a low-level analyst, we need to be looking at their computer and find out if they unmasked that conversation and if they spoke with "The New York Times" you have to put those people in jail. You cannot allow this to happen or we'll have presidents being blackmailed or national security advisers being blackmailed. This is a huge, huge problem. Bigger than anything else being discussed. Private conversations are being leaked to the press. Gnat's not like a leak that says, oh, the president watches TV in his bathrobe. This is important to national security. You can't let it happen. Senator Paul, thank you for your time this morning.

