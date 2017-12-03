Transcript for Sen. Tom Cotton on House Republicans' new healthcare bill

Thank you, George. We're joined by senator Tom cotton. I know you were listening to director Mulvaney. He say this is is just a framework. This is the framework of repeal and replace. You'll have the chance to fix it in the senate. Can this be fixed? It probably can be fixed. It will take a lot of carpentry on the framework. As written today, kit not pass the senate. I believe it would have adverse consequences for millions of Americans and wouldn't deliver on our promises to reduce the cost of health insurance to Americans. I would say to my friends in the house of representatives, do not walk the plank and vote for a bill that cannot pass the senate and then have to face the consequences of that vote. George, you were in the white house in 1993. You remember when house Democrats voted for a btu energy tax. Not only did that not become law, it didn't get a vote in the senate. And those Democrats lost their next election because they voted on that tax. Getting btu'd. I don't think this bill can pass the senate. I think the house should take a pause and try to get as close as we can to a good result before they send to it the senate. So you're saying house Republicans will pay the price if they vote on this bill without getting any benefit? I'm afraid if they vote for the bill, they'll put the house majority at risk next year. And we have majorities in the house and the senate and the white house. Not only to repeal Obamacare and get health air reform right, to reform or taxes and accomplish any other things. I don't want to see the house ha majority put at risk on a bill that won't pass the senate. That's why I think we should fake pause, try to solve as many as the problems on medicaid and the individual insurance market in the bill in the house and then allow the senate to take its work up. You heard director Mulvaney. He said you're discounting the value of competition. Unfortunately, I don't think this bill, as written is going create the new conditions necessary for the kind of competition that director Mulvaney and I and virtly every other Republican wants. This levers most of the Obamacare insurance regulations in place. Those regulations have caused most of the premiums to increase we share the same goals of wanting to repeal Obamacare and getting health insurance rates down so people can get access to care. As the bill is written, as a practical matter, I don't see the competition occurring as it needs to. He's questioning the cbo's analysis before it comes out. Do you think the congress budget office will make the pass age of the bill easier or more difficult? They do provide an important amount of information and analysis that allows senators and congressmen to make informed choices. So, whenever that estimate comes out, we need to take it seriously. We don't have to accept everything and every conclusion at face value. That's a reason we should take a pause and examine all the consequences from every perspective on what is sweeping legislation. It will remake one-sixth of the American economy. It will affect every American in a personal and you intimate way. This is not just the latest spending bill that congress passes right before the Christmas break and goes home and can forget about it nine months late for. This is permanent legislation trying to remake our health care system. We need to get it right, not get it fast. You're a member of the senate intelligence committee. Have you seen any evidence that president Obama ordered a wiretap on president trump during the campaign? George, I have not seen that evidence. But I want to go back to something that Barack Obama's director of national intelligence said last weekend. He said he had seen no evidence of cooperation between any trump associates and Russian officials. I don't think that got the attention it deserved. The director of national intelligence under Barack Obama would be in a much better position than any senator or congressman to know such things. While our review on the intelligence committee will proceed in an orderly and deliberate fashion, I think we should pay heed to man who said he saw no evidence of such cooperation, rather than do what some Democrats have done, spinning wild-eyed, hair on fire conspiracy theories. Is there is no evidence, does president trump owe an apology? He said he wanted us to take up this matter as a broader look. We're going to do that. I hope we get to the bottom of all these matters. That we make all those conclusions public to the American people. Can't the president get the information himself? The intelligence committees have squd the justice department to come forward by tomorrow? There are reasons the intelligence committee is reluctant to make public statement. It could reveal what we do and don't know a and how we know those things. That is not something we want our adversary Ros understand. Through a deliberate process of examining the evidence at issue, and determining what we can declassify, I think the intelligence committees are in the best position to make those decisions. Suzanne Collins said she would be prepared to back a subpoena of president trump's tax returns. Are you? I think that's getting ahead of ourselves. That wasn't done by the Obama administration. That was done by the trump administration. So far, the level of cooperation with our review is something deeper and richer than I have seen in any time in congress. I think we should proceed with the materials we have at hand before we make the decision whether we need to go on to additional materials. Senator cotton, thank you for your time this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.