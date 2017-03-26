Transcript for One-on-One with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

democratic leader in the senate, senator Schumer. I want to get to a lot of things. Happy Greek Independence day. I wore my Greek colors. Right across the park right now. Thank you. Let's talk about the president first. He said you're the big loser. Well, you know, look. The bottom line is very simple. And that is -- president never called us once about this. They came on board with repeal, which hay knew every Democrat would oppose. We Democrats provided our Republican colleagues, drop replace and stop undermining the ACA are willing to work. Right now? As long as they say, no more repeal. That's a loser. 17% of Americans liked trump care. That's it. They didn't want it. And stop undermining ACA. And we'll work with them. We have ideas. They have requesteds. To try to improve Obamacare. We never said it was perfect. We always said we would work with them to improve it. We said repeal was off the table. Can I make one more point. For the president to say that he'll destroy it, or undermine it, that's not presidential. That's petulance. Being pech latulapetulant, not a president. It's not going to work. The job of the president is to make Americans' lives better. If he out of aerng, vengeance, whatever, starts undermining ACA, it's going backfire on him because he's the president and the American people know he's in charge and they want him to make things better. Congressman meadows says the repeal effort is not dead. Well, it won't succeed. The American people hated trump care. The more they learned about it, the more they didn't like. And you know, not only did we have a totally unified democratic caucus from Bernie Sanders to Joe Manchin, I want to salute all the people out there. The average people, who called, wrote, picketed, protested, if they keep on this repeal path, they'll git nowhere. If they want to do what Mr. Meadows does, then all the moderates will jump off. It's -- they have seven kids in the bed. They have enough covers for five. They ought to get rid of repeal. Drop it. It's been a flop for them because of the substance of repeal. And work with us to improve it. One of the things that unites Republicans is tax cuts. I think we heard big news. Tax reform doesn't mean you have to pay for all of your tax cuts. If you analyze what went wrong with ACA, the president exhibited two traits not very helpful. If he repeats them in tax reform, they'll get nowhere. The first is basic lack of competence. You cannot run the presidency like you run a real estate deal. You can't tweet your way through pit. You can't threaten and intimidate and say I'll walk away. It's more complicated. The president campaigned as a populist against the democratic and Republican establishments. He's been captured by the hard right wealthy special interests. That's what loved his proposal on the trump care. Because it gave huge tax cuts to the rich. If they do the same thing on tax reform and the overwhelming majority of the cuts go to the very wealthy, special interests, corporate America and the middle class and poor people are left out, they'll lose again. You're not working with the president on tax reform. America is not where the hard right is. The he aims at the middle class, the poor people, doesn't give breaks to the rich, they're doing great, god bless them. They don't need another tax break. They're going repeat the same mistake on trump care and tax reform. The hard right is great at opposition. Now they're in charge. America is not where the hard right is. I was struck by something newt Gingrich said. The president should put off tax reform and work right away, particularly with Democrats, on major infrastructure bill. Would you be open to that? It's something we have put in a proposal. $1 trillion of infrastructure. It creates 15 million new, food-paying jobs. We like it. The president seems to be headed to special interests. Let's do it by tax breaks. The tax breaks he's proposing, 82 cents on the dollar goes to the financiers. Two, in the places where those tax breaks will work, you're getting huge told. The American people don't want tolls on every highway. And third, it building nothing in rural America and large parts of America because it can't pay those told. The they want to sped money, meadows would be vehemently opposed. The president is going to try to get together with tax reform and other issues. People will say, the president hasn't been a Republican all that long. He had been a Democrat in the past. The way to govern would be do if a different direction and work with Democrats. It doesn't sound like you're ready to be a real partner there. No, it's not me. It's him. He ran as a populist. Against the democratic and Republican parties. The minute he got into office, maybe led by vice president pence and some of the others, he move sod far to the hard right that it's virtually impossible to work with him. If he changes, he'll have a decent presidency. It will be hard to tell the hard right, special interests, he didn't campaign for them. He campaigned on the opposite. He's going to have to tell them he can't work with them. It will be guided on our values. We're not going to oppose things because the name trump son it. We're not going the compromise our values away and help the well to do and hurt the middle class and the poorer people. That's what he's been doing so far. Government runs out of money I believe on April 28th. You can filibuster a government funding proposal. Are you prepared to shut down the bochlt? No. We don't want to shut down the government. We proposed to senator Mcconnell what worked last year. Three things. No sequester levels of funding. Two, parity between defense and nondefense. He doesn't want defense increased. And slashes. And three, no poison pill riders like planned parenthood. That worked last year. We got a budget. If president trump would stay out of it, because his budget, done by Mulvaney is so to the right. No, we can't work. But left alone, Mcconnell, Ryan, and the Democrats could come to an agreement. The president's defense increases have to be off the table? No, they don't have to be off the table. But you can't slash domestic programs. What about the border wall? It should be talked about. Not rammed down people's throats. It's not the best way to protect the border. Second, it's very expensive. Why don't we use that money for roads. Third, let's give the president a chance to get Mexico to pay it. Isn't that what he told everybody? Fourth, it's got a big problem that Republicans on the border states are opposing. Texas, Arizona. Because there's eminent domain. Instead of trying to jam it through on this short-term budget and saying take it or leave it, we should debate it in 2018's budget over the summer. My prediction, it wouldn't get the votes. Judge Neil Gorsuch, they've made it clear he'll go through. It's true he's qualified. Why not get an up or down vote? Well, 60 votes should be the standard. For something as important as the supreme court, 60 votes makes sense. You get bipartisan support. You avoid judges far right or left. And each of the four last junls, two by president bush, Alito and Roberts, two by president Obama, Kagan and Sotomayor, met that 60-vote standard. When we had a chance to cheikh it, the Democrats did not. I would say, if you don't think the candidate -- if the candidate can't get 60 votes, the nominee can't get 60 votes, you don't change the rules. You change the candidate. One final point. It's in mch Mcconnell's hands. Not ours. He doesn't come to this court with clean hands. He delayed Merrick Garland for a year, year and half. We didn't change the rules. It would be their lost. A lot of Republicans don't want to change the rules. I'm not so sure it's a given. You said it would be unseemly as long as the FBI investigation is going on into the Russian interference in the election. We didn't say years. We said months. This is a very important appointment. Lifetime. Affects America in huge ways. Judge Robert. Now justice Roberts. Citizens united. Taking away voting rights affected Americans. Let's see for a few months where this investigation goes. I hope the Republican colleagues will accept that investigation. If the investigation looks like it's nowhere, fine. If not, then we ought to consider what I said. Later, the long time trump

