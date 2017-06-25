Transcript for Senate Republicans unveil their health care plan and brace for a fight

Good morning. Seven years in, the GOP effort to repeal Obamacare faces its biggest test yet this week. It's make or break for president trump and senate Republican leader Mitch Mcconnell. He unveiled the bill on Thursday after weeks of secret talks. The congressional budget office has not weighed in yet. Repeal of the Obamacare taxes. Those benefits flow largely to the wealthiest Americans. More than $800 billion cuts in the medicaid public insurance program. That covers 1 in 5 Americans. 40% of poor adults. It does away with the Obamacare requirement that people buy health insurance. People can opt out of maternity care and treatment for mental health and adix. That combined with a pro vision that allows insurance companies to charge older people more. Younger, healthier Americans likely to pay less. Older, sicker Americans likely to pay more. Already, five GOP senators say they can't support the legislation. The bill fails if more than two vote no. That means a lot of horse trading ahead. President Obama said, simply put, if there's chance you might get sick, get old, or start family, this bill will do you harm. And small weeks to over the course of the next couple weeks, under the guise of making these bills easier to stomach, cannot change the fundamental menness at the core of this. That was my term. I want to see -- I want to see -- I speak from the heart. That's what I want to see. I want to see a bill with heart. Health care is a very complicated subject from the standpoint that you move it this way, this group doesn't like it. You move it a little bit over. You have a very narrow path.

