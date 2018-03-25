Transcript for Tucson, Arizona students take on both sides of the gun debate after Parkland shooting

Well, this weekend's marches showed unity around renewed calls for gun control, what about those communities where guns are more tightly woven into the fabric of everyday life? We were struck by a photo essay for "The new Yorker" by photographer sharif hamza that captured young Americans as hunters in places that hamza says is as common as skateboarding, the result of gun advocate groups involving sporting events. This week as the marchers headed into Washington, we headed out west to Arizona for a gut check on guns. At a popular gun range in Tucson, a reminder that to many Americans, firearms are far more than weapons. Whenever I was in eighth grade, my dad introduced me to shotgun shooting and I fell in love with it. From there it took off. Reporter: 20-year-old Emily Hamson is an olympic hopeful and one of the best young shotgun trap shooters in the world. She's pro-gun but after parkland, welcomes the national debate. You know, I think that it's good that people are speaking about what they think. I think that it's important that we have conversation. Reporter: But it's not an easy conversation to have, especially in the pressure cooker of high school. It was a lot of tension. Reporter: In Tucson we met high school junior Giancarlo Rodriguez. During that March 14th school walkout protesting gun violence he and a few friends staged a small counterprotest. We weren't necessarily too accepted, I guess you could say, but we were just there to pray and state our views that people who kill people, not guns. What were some of the kids saying to you. So, we got attacked physic physically and verbally and I was just kind of trying to block it out because I didn't want to stoop down to that level. Give me your single strongest reason why you think people should be able to keep, say, an ar-15. Simply the second amendment. That's our right and we're going to keep it. Reporter: At a nearby park here in Tu song, we sat down with high school junior Oscar. Roscoe who was with Giancarlo and three other students. These young people know gun violence all too well. Rebecca and Jamie were in elementary school in 2011 when a gunman shot Arizona congresswoman gabby giffords at a political event. The shooter turned the gun on the crowd, six people were killed including their classmate 9-year-old Christina taylor-green. At a memorial service one year later, Jamie stood before thousands to share her memories of her best friend. She made me a better person. She would want all of us to follow our dreams and not be sad because she isn't there. When you look back at 10-year-old Jamie and the effect it really did have on you, describe that. I think for me and my family it made us realize something like that can happen anywhere at any time and you can't really prepare for it so I just remember it really like changing my life for awhile and then I -- it took me a while just to have a sense of security and safety. Tell me how you think you changed. I knew immediately that we needed to do something to show Christina and her family that we cared. You have msd strong. That msd strong means what to you? It means to me that not only do I sympathize with them but I empathize with them because of what happened in our community and I know that the devastation that rocked their hallways and classrooms did the same thing in our community. Let me ask you what you want to see changed. I'm not looking to, you know, repeal anyone's rights. I just think that it's a plethora of things from mental health to bullying to guns. Rebecca, what do you want to see changed. I think that the first steps that need to be taken is that the national instant criminal background check system needs to be a digital state database that states be required to report to the national database. It's important that the gun shows and online sales require background checss and I think that the minimum age to purchase a firearm needs to be raised to 21. Jamie. I like hope don't think that we need to take guns away. I grew up in a family where guns weren't bad and I was comfortable around them but I do think as Rebecca said that it should be harder to get a gun. Oscar, you have a little different opinion here. You were involved in the counterprotest. Yes. I was involved with the counter protest but still show respect for those down in Florida. You don't want any further restrictions. Is there should be a further mental screening for -- to actually obtain a rifle. Where do you think we'll be in five years with any sort of change. I think that as this generation comes to voting age we'll be able to elect people that I hope that will actually take action and that no one's rights will be infringed but we will feel safer at school. Five years all of us will not only be old enough to vote but old enough to run for office so if we don't see the change quick enough we will step in and make the change. Yeah, I hope that our generation will have a positive impact on the future and can work together to make a better compromise. Would you be willing to compromise? Yeah, of course, if they can understand my opinion or my point of view and I can understand their point of view I can always compromise.

