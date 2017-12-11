Transcript for Veterans reflect on Korean War as North Korea nuclear threat looms

country since Barack Obama. Thank you all. We talked about North Korea. On this veterans day weekend, we wondered what do the men who fought the first Korean war thought of the pros sect of the second. Steve ganyard, himself, a veteran, found out. This old army fell M tells the store prip the Korean war, especially in the first frigid months, was brutal. The enemy was stronger and better trained than we had heard. Some guys thought we would have it easy. Didn't work out that way. Reporter: Some may have forgotten just how hard. The men who fought have not. We were pretty well armed with hand me down World War II weaponry and uniforms. And the weather was terrible. Everybody spent a lot of time trying to find automatic weapons. Because they felt they were tremendously helpful. Reporter: This required $% four-star general, now 91, was a young lieutenant straight out of west point. That's Warner in a bunker. The blinding light behind him, a north Korean shell exploding. If we were not fighting for fire power, we were fighting for rations. Reporter: A war still vivid for Korean war veterans who came to Washington, D.C., from all over the country. Now in their 80s and 90s, the possibility that another generation of Americans may be called to fight in Korea is chilling. It's unbelievable to think about it. But to do it with military force? Use American men again? No, no way. Never. Reporter: The Korean war claimed nearly 34,000 American lives. Over 200,000 south Koreans. 1 million north Korean and Chinese soldiers. And 1.5 million civilians. Today, we have stealth bombers. Ships. A U.S. Army trained to unprecedent levels. There are still 7,000 artillery tubes and the massive force the north. While veterans have no doubt the U.S. Would prevail in the end, the losses could still be catastrophic. 34,000 names on the wall is a high price to pay. I see walls with name on it. I have to think about could there be a better solution? Our thanks to Steve. And thanks for sharing part of your Sunday with us. Check out "World news" tonight. Have a great day.

