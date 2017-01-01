Transcript for This Week Fast Forward 01.01.2017

They're free from you tell us. How solid is new evidence. It's very solid it's indeed overwhelming and the president elect vision also said that he knows things. That other people don't know he needs to stop talking this way around the world. Four leaders are seeing what we're seeing here in this country which is that business as usual is over. Took president trumpet styling of the American worker forced he's gonna restore America's place in the glow wears the biggest battle with. You have many questionable. Cabinet picks like Tillerson right where you hear senators McCain and Marco Rubio even. And Graham saying hey we were not comfortable with this guy who has close relationships. With Russia and also he will be the first secretary of state that doesn't have government experience so far. Republicans have been walking this fine line they've been careful to make clear where they disagree with the president elect but they have been criticized him. And you're seeing that start to change every penny comes out of raises everytime he questions US intelligence that starts to crack added that. All of these calls for even tougher sanctions that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.