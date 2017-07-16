Now Playing: Collins: GOP Senate health care bill would make 'sweeping and deep' Medicaid Cuts

Now Playing: Sen. Susan Collins says 'Senate is starting from scratch' on health care bill

Now Playing: New ABC News/Washington Post poll shows record low approval rating for Trump

Now Playing: Megan Murphy: Trump has 'almost intentionally removed himself' from health care battle

Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 7.16.2017

Now Playing: HHS Secretary Price: Health care system is 'crying out for reform and revision'

Now Playing: Top House Intel Committee Dem: 'We can't accept anything Don Jr. says' about Russia meeting

Now Playing: Sekulow on Russia meeting: 'If this was nefarious, why'd the Secret Service allow these people in?'

Now Playing: GOP delays health care vote due to McCain surgery

Now Playing: Trump at 36 percent approval in new poll

Now Playing: Donald Trump Jr.'s changing story about meeting with Russian attorney

Now Playing: President Trump returns to US after trip to France

Now Playing: GOP Senate health care bill teetering on edge of collapse

Now Playing: Senate leaders face GOP opposition with new health care bill

Now Playing: Trump ends Paris trip with Bastille Day celebration

Now Playing: The Note: Trump in defense of Don Jr.

Now Playing: Senators weigh in on changes to GOP health care bill

Now Playing: 'Common Sense' with Matt Dowd