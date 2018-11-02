Transcript for Two White House aides resign after allegations of domestic abuse surface

Two white house aides resign charged with abuse by their former wives. President trump defending the men rallying against mere allegations that ruin lives. That fits a pattern for president trump. Behind the scenes he is seething. His team is cracking. The knives are out for John Kelly and the president's closest aid hope hicks. A staff shake-up is looming. Just another week in the trump white house. We certainly wish him well. It's obviously a tough time for him. He did a very good job when he was in the white house and we hope he has a wonderful career. That was president trump's first response to the resignation of rob porter after porter was accused of abuse by both of his exwives. Jennifer Willoughby said this to the Washington post. He grabbed me by the shoulders here and pulled me out of the shower in a rage. His first wife cold by Holderness said he punched her in the face leaving this black eye. They shared their story with the FBI. One fact preventing porter from getting FBI security clearance. No mention of that by president trump. He also as you know says he's intercontinental. You have to remember that. He said very strongly that he's intercontinental. On Saturday he doubled down with this tweet people's lives are being shattered and destroyed by the mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and new. Life and career are gone. Is there no such thing as due process. Trump has a history of dismissing claims of abuse and sexual misconduct against friends like Bill O'Reilly allies the senator candidate Roy Moore zbrl he totally denies it. You have to listen to him also. And of course himself. Every woman lied when they came forward to hurt my campaign. As you have seen, I'm a victim of one of the great political smear campaigns in the history of our country. All contributing to his low approval rating with women, 29 prgs. This latest white house crisis maybe the final straw. Are you saying the chief of staff of this white house had no idea that rob porter's two exwives had claims against him for domestic abuse? How is that possible? This is part of an ongoing investigation. Tough questions for Kelly. Despite reports he had known about the allegations for month. The chief of staff told trump he's willing to resign. The president sounding out possible replacements including Gary Cohn, Mick Mulvaney. We're joined by kellyanne

