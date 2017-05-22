Swimming with sharks: Experience Ginger Zee's shark dive live in virtual reality

"Good Morning America"'s Ginger Zee is getting up close and personal with sharks in the Bahamas today -- and she's taking viewers with her for an underwater experience in live virtual reality.

"GMA" is broadcasting live from Zee's dive with Caribbean reef sharks on a wreck called the "Ray of Hope" off of the Bahamas.

The Bahamas was declared a shark sanctuary in 2011, prohibiting commercial fishing from catching sharks in its territorial waters. Caribbean reef sharks are the most common type of shark seen in the country. They primarily inhabit shallow reef sites and range in size from 3 feet to upward of 9 feet. They are considered the third most aggressive shark that scuba divers encounter. The Caribbean reef shark may fall prey to larger sharks like the bull shark and the tiger shark.

ABC News

The live underwater 360-degree virtual reality camera allows viewers to experience the adventure as Ginger descends into the water with expert trainers and encounters the sharks. Watch the video below or click here to experience the dive in VR. Turn your device or drag your finger or mouse to move around within the video and explore.