TSA found nearly 4,000 firearms in carry-on bags in 2017, a 17 percent jump from 2016

Jan 30, 2018, 6:33 PM ET
PHOTO: The TSA released this set of images in December 2017 with a statement that 73 firearms had been discovered in carry-on bags around the nation between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24. PlayTSA
A record-setting 3,957 firearms were found in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints across the country in 2017, almost a 17 percent increase from the previous year, the Transportation Safety Administration said Tuesday.

That's an average of 10.8 firearms per day and 84 percent of them were loaded.

PHOTO: The TSA said that a record number of firearms had been discovered in 2017.TSA
The TSA said that a record number of firearms had been discovered in 2017.

The most firearms discovered in one month was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport where TSA officers found 31 in August.

Officers also found high numbers of firearms at airports in Dallas, Houston, Denver, and Phoenix, the TSA said.

TSA found other hazardous items in carry-on bags in addition to firearms, including grenades, gun powder, and ammunition.

