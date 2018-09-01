Transcript for Florida Oranges - Food Forecast Season 2

Breaking news hurricane Irma enveloped story. The deadly storm plows through the state would wind gusts topping a 140 miles an hour the impact from this storm still being felt for 415. Miles. Also happened crops Florida is a place where we get boring here is rob lost. The majority of this year's crop we've been cut in half on a production level because of disease. This cuts that happened. This past September hurricane -- set a world record it was the longest strongest in history. And the face of Florida agriculture citrus was hit super hard. 760. Million dollars an estimated damage and even before the storm hit citrus wasn't doing well. The industry was already down from 242. Million boxes in 2004. To 72 million in 2016. Florida's oranges and it's delicious use that we all love so much had been fighting a much slower moving disaster that I've been covering for over the past year. Here in Central Florida I mean it is it's a staple center says a staple. Oranges in general not just for your company but be well beyond. It it is the economic engine that drives this area concentrate was developed here in Florida. And really spawned produce industry or the Brent waiver if it became so popular. It was on everybody's table. I'm Laura. Adam. Adam and that's why you need a second glass during the day. But the industry is certainly has evolved. It's kind of an integrated operation from the drove all away from the glass if you. No during this part of the season where were receiving fresh fruit. A good portion of the record is going straight to the hard. We get rid of the folks here at degrading table. And then it goes through the sampling device. And then it's tractors. To do some big debate over to the packaging area. Where we passed drive. It takes more than two oranges to produce a single eight ounce glass of Florida's natural orange juice and every one of those oranges comes from a small block. Well you can see here that this when you see the little piece of fruit that's developing here from the blue right in the center. And and and not all of these will will develop and that piece of fruit and in some cases that little piece of brutal drop all. Aren't as originally came over with the Spanish and their original industry was really in north Florida and the freezes in the late eighteen hundreds 1890s. Are really what pushed the industry Sal and and moved on down the state. We had freezes and in in the eighty soaps but we lost 70% of the production. In this area is the street brawl replanted after they do not free. Prior to 1980. The number of freeze free years were only eleven from 1980. Until now there then fourteen trees tree ears so much few where free is basically yes and so that's. Positive in general I imagine for for fruit growing. We're we're glad not to have the phrases but to let cool we like coal where the citrus tree does require a certain amount of chilling hours to set a crop of fruit. Since those and then freezes in the eighties the enemy of the Florida orange is now I'm kinda fun. They're pretty small. Hopefully a file when I think when it down yet we found sister scream Florida in 2005. Citrus greening also known as yellow dragon disease isn't just a problem in the US it's been mutilating crops in China. Indian and South Africa for more than a century. It wasn't found in Brazil until 2004 and then a year later it was found in Florida. The bug itself as just transporting. That's easy it's right for a. There's a small insect called the nation's after cylinder that insect actually carries a bacterium. And so when the still would flies to a tree is cut needle like mouth parts put them in the belief and it injects that bacteria into the tree. So the bacteria as we now know goes down another source killing off the root system. And then starts working its way back up and causing the of the above ground affects the dime back of the tree. And what are the symptoms that growers often we'll see the first signs. When the leaves get this what the column modeled appearance. Believes not uniform green. And then you can see these Kruger really small. And are staying staying green and me should be ready to pick and that and there are either not usable. And so before you see the first above ground send someone to watch and model leaf he eventually lost thirty or 40% battery system below ground. And so when you get these dry periods he's drought periods that really stresses the tree even more. You'll start see the for drumming up the trees like behind UCL a fruit on the ground under that tree and this is happening all over this. Yes it is it's having a major impact and we have a lot of the a lot of literature having to make decisions daily early and he'll stay in business. The fruit discriminate and run now. For Jews is Valencia oranges. Who were poor to produce additional Walesa's bullets. But other primary Jews saw larger lot more productive as far as she's confident and related about it. It's meaning the greening. A third generation citrus farmers Scott young's groves had been ravaged by the disease I work. 400 whose less injured when you had to sell that had to be hectic it absolutely and she thought was child. We all have. El Paso merger's close four along everything interest badly regardless rule during producer mr. ruble's. We were fruit. Doesn't rule crawl or those. Because this is no excuse me. This would ministers all armed services. Because just there's nothing to other food. It's just that this just. The other thing business for fold there for thirty days for fruits rod started while 40% problems followed ground water what for sure. This is one of those there's you. Follow through emergent this year but the drop on the Grammy did. This is bad thing about searchers could take seven years before and hope for profit of true and that was before every. Now. Reversed would unity about it. And replay and her two best. Kenny report could. Or you know who stood in regard that the reform agriculture ordered him so well. Smile home grown boast born here. And this was throbbing beautiful group foreigners. This best super slim worlds through which ago who acute rocker. Rogers and his team are dedicated to finding a solution to that pasts. The idea is to develop a resistant root stock. In the meantime the University of Florida has developed a physical barrier it's a form of citrus security. And they're rampant yet that this this screen Alice hunt a screen house not a green house the only way to avoid the greening disease. It limits the the size of the insects that can move through it and said excludes complete give us there live. Actually an interim solution. So. Again because we are searching for. This costly solution. Bet we'll hopefully. To go to the trees apples but right now this is the only option that on that lives. How many caves and it's been asked by the time it has spent 1000 piece. And what you're looking at right here is. Density Aponte. About 1000 things to these things class sizes must substantially more than commercial actual in a conventional citrus production. Seen the greening disease come and take out large percentages. Having people went into. It must be very upsetting. Very it's a slow moving to sauce that. I decide that its but it is that we know we'll wake him up there behind. And they have to give citrix is key to Florida's economy making the state eight point six billion dollars each year. So how does one stay hopeful and survive while losing more than half of their crops statewide. In a little over a decade. We're close to some solutions. I'd I would just like for him to stop telling me is three to five years I'll check it out I'd like to give me something that I can go to the grove with tomorrow there's Mosul Ruble. Plus suit up there to recruit groups in to a stricter. It's going to be resistant roots off. And right now what we don't have the ultimate solution we have built a short term fixes this if you asked us in 2005. What's the status of industry events at 110 years the Florida instrument gone. Well we're twelve years we're still going because we've learned how to manage the trees to keep and productive longer. Were really close to have a new. Varieties that are resistant to disease. It's really just a matter of time. Something we point out is between the wet times in the draft times in the her campaigns and the and the freezes. And all salute in the citrus canker citrus green. Seen it seems like the years in nature there's always something to deal with periods it's part of agriculture. And part of agriculture is always the weather as hurricane Burma reminded us this year. Hurricane Herman did damage this greenhouse that tears and the reds have now been repaired. The storm hit Scott young's arm are blowing off at least 75%. Of what was already a small crop. Florida's natural says they don't even know how bad it was they still working with the growers to determine the full impact. Of that storm honest business.

