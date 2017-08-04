Transcript for Shark sightings force evacuation in Fort Lauderdale Beach

Many taking on the ocean and are soaking up the sun in Fort Lauderdale started hearing noise you don't really want to hear especially younger dale. A village as boring US zoning. Telling everybody to get out there water. Yeah some start recording and beach goers are told to get out of the water lifeguards for fourteen to three sharks swimming back and forth in Fort Lauderdale. James Douglas spotted two of them in quickly grabbed his cell. You're sitting right here and it's right there. And it came up and of course my life is going on now let's go win. Actually I was like please don't. Think that the smaller one came pretty close to say or onlookers watching. Wanting to get backing and I said little. Is bigger ones. And keep for a life. It quote freaking out agony and an island after. Lifeguards were communicating with each other up and down the beach this the sharks were relatively small in this is totally normal. All you've got to do is be aware lawyer.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.