10-year-old boy arrested for allegedly emailing school shooting threats: Police

A 10-year-old boy was arrested in New Jersey today for allegedly emailing school shooting threats to a teacher and other administrators, police said.

A teacher at the Caroline L. Reutter School called the authorities at about 1:20 a.m. today to report receiving an email from an unknown person that mentioned a shooting today at her school.

The Caroline L. Reutter School, which is within the Franklin Township School District, has students from the third to the sixth grade.

As detectives sent emergent subpoenas to the email carrier and IP provider, the suspect "continued to send emails to school administrators" and "referenced another school shooting" to take place Friday at Main Road School, another third- to sixth-grade school in the Franklin Township School District, police said.

Detectives arrested a 10-year-old boy who attends the Franklin Township School District and charged him with third-degree terroristic threats and third-degree causing false public alarm, police said.

The 10-year-old will be released to his parents following a psychological evaluation, police said.

The alleged threats prompted the Franklin Township School District as well as nearby Delsea Regional School District to close, ABC station WPVI in Philadelphia reported. A third district also closed because it shares buses with Franklin Township, WPVI said.

Police said there is no "legitimate threat to the safety of our schools" and that class will be back in session on Friday.