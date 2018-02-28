Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz allegedly fired at a third-floor window of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in an apparent attempt to set up a perch from where he could shoot students who were outside, an official briefed on the investigation told ABC News today.

Cruz's gunshots couldn't break through the window because it's made of hurricane-proof glass, the official said. Investigators believe the 19-year-old intended to position himself above ground so he could open fire at those fleeing the school in Parkland, Florida.

Robert Runcie, the Broward County Public Schools superintendent, said in an interview today with ABC News' Victor Oquendo that investigators told him gunshots were fired through the window during the Feb. 14 shooting, which killed 17 people and injured dozens more.

The AR-15 semi-automatic rifle authorities allegedly used in the shooting was legally purchased by Cruz a year ago.

Cruz allegedly fled after the shooting but was apprehended later that afternoon. He was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and is being held without bond at the Broward County Jail.

Classes at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resumed today.