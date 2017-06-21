10-year-old dead as Tropical Storm Cindy bears down on the Gulf coast

A 10-year-old boy died in Alabama today after suffering an injury related to Tropical Storm Cindy, according to police.

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said the boy had walked outside the waterfront condo where he and his family were staying in Fort Morgan, Alabama, and was standing only a few feet from the door when a large wave knocked a log into him around 10:30 a.m. The boy’s father was outside but standing several feed away attending to other children.

The boy was taken inside the condo, where his father and another witness attempted to resuscitate him while another child called for medical assistance, police said.

First responders declared the boy dead on the scene, according to police. The family had been vacationing in Fort Morgan from the St. Louis, Missouri area.

Residents and government officials along the northern Gulf Coast are closely watching Tropical Storm Cindy, which the National Weather Service said could cause "life-threatening flash flooding."

According to the latest forecast track, the slow-moving storm is expected to make landfall along the coast between Texas and Louisiana early Thursday.

ABC News

As of 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, Cindy's center was located approximately 170 miles southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana, and about 160 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas.

It will approach the coast of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana late Wednesday before moving inland Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service's advisory.

John Amis/AP

Cindy was crawling toward the shore at just 9 mph Wednesday afternoon. Although the storm had weakened slightly, with maximum sustained winds dropping from 60 mph to 50 mph, drenching rain bands churning off the weather disturbance remained a serious threat to seaside residents across parts of five states.

A tropical storm warning was in effect along the coast from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

ABC News

The storm is expected to dump a total of 6 to 9 inches of rain, with as much as 12 inches in isolated spots, over southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama and western portions of the Florida Panhandle through Thursday.

"This rainfall could cause life-threatening flash flooding in these areas," the National Weather Service said in its advisory.

Residents across western Louisiana and eastern Texas can expect a total of 3 to 5 inches of rain, with as much as 7 inches in isolated spots, through Thursday.

The downpour is expected to spread across Arkansas and into parts of Tennessee and the Ohio Valley through Friday, with rainfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service said.

Gerald Herbert/AP

On Wednesday morning, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for the entire state in response to flash flooding and severe weather from the storm.

"All arms of the state’s emergency preparedness and response apparatus are taking Tropical Storm Cindy seriously, and we are calling on all Louisianans throughout the state to do so as well," Edwards said in a statement. "State and local officials are working around the clock to monitor and respond to dangerous situations as they develop. In the meantime, please do all you can to prepare for the worst while praying for the best."

On Tuesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide state of emergency in advance of the threatening weather.

"This state of emergency will guarantee state resources are on standby and are ready to assist impacted communities if necessary," Ivey said in a statement.

ABC News' Max Golembo and Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.