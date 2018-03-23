13 states from Dakotas to North Carolina on alert for heavy snow

Mar 23, 2018, 9:34 AM ET
PHOTO: People walk in blowing snow in Eagan, Minn., March 5, 2018. PlayGlen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP
WATCH East and West coasts still reeling from major storms

As Northeast residents dig out from another nor'easter, 13 states from the Dakotas to North Carolina are on alert for heavy snow this weekend.

Thirteen states are on alert for heavy snow.

The band of heavy, wet snow will span from the Dakotas to Kentucky by Saturday morning. This kind of snow can potentially down trees and power lines.

More snow is expected Saturday morning through much of the Midwest.

The heaviest snow will fall from the Dakotas to Iowa, where up to a foot is possible.

The storm will quickly move into the Carolinas by Sunday morning and could bring snow to the central Appalachian Mountains from West Virginia to North Carolina.

A new snowstorm will blanket much of the Southeast Sunday morning.

Up to half a foot of snow is possible from Illinois to Virginia and into North Carolina.

Through Sunday, 6-12 inches of snow is expected from North Dakota to North Carolina.

Meanwhile, California is recovering from some major rainfall.

Up to 10.56 inches of rain fell in central California in 48 hours.

Up to 2 inches of rain fell in Santa Barbara and up to 1 inch around Los Angeles.

PHOTO: Firefighters close off an area of a mud slide caused by heavy rain along La Tuna Canyon Road in Los Angeles, March 22, 2018, where mandatory evacuation orders had been in place amid moderate to heavy rain.Richard Vogel/AP
Firefighters close off an area of a mud slide caused by heavy rain along La Tuna Canyon Road in Los Angeles, March 22, 2018, where mandatory evacuation orders had been in place amid moderate to heavy rain.

PHOTO: Pedestrians huddle under umbrellas while trying to make their way across a street in the rain in Los Angeles, March 21, 2018. Richard Vogel/AP
Pedestrians huddle under umbrellas while trying to make their way across a street in the rain in Los Angeles, March 21, 2018.

PHOTO: Santa Barbara County Sheriff Jeff Farmer walks across the East Valley Road bridge after checking the Montecito Creek to make sure it is flowing correctly after heavy rain caused flooding in the area, March 22, 2018. Daniel Dreifuss/AP
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Jeff Farmer walks across the East Valley Road bridge after checking the Montecito Creek to make sure it is flowing correctly after heavy rain caused flooding in the area, March 22, 2018.

The worst of the flooding was found east and southeast of Sacramento where rescues were made after cars became stuck on flooded streets.

PHOTO: Firefighters from the Folsom, Calif., Fire Department rescued a motorist whose car became stuck as a flash flood washed over a road, March 22, 2018.Kelly B. Huston/California Governors Office of Emergency Services via AP
Firefighters from the Folsom, Calif., Fire Department rescued a motorist whose car became stuck as a flash flood washed over a road, March 22, 2018.

