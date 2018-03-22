Latest nor'easter shoves off as major western storm forms

The fourth nor'easter in three weeks left five states from Virginia to New York with more than a foot of snow.

Bay Shore, New York, received more than 19 inches, and it's still snowing there.

Washington D.C. saw more than 4 inches, Baltimore saw almost 5 inches, Philadelphia got more than 7.5 inches and Central Park saw more than 8 inches. Parts of North Carolina saw 10 inches. Berks County, Pennsylvania, got more than 15 inches, Frederick County, Maryland, saw 16.5 inches and parts of Staten Island in New York saw almost 14 inches.

Snowfall near New York City is expected to end this morning, with a tiny bit more expected on Long Island and into southern New England. Gusty winds will continue throughout the day.

A new storm is forming in the Dakotas. It's expected to move into the Ohio Valley and Virginia by the end of the week. A winter storm watch has already been issued for 11 states along the projected path of that system.

That snowstorm is expected to spread into Minnesota Friday evening.

By Saturday morning, heavy snow will stretch from Minnesota to Kentucky.

Later, Saturday night, snow will be moving into Appalachia.

More than 6 inches may accumulate from the Dakotas into western Virginia.

Parts of central California have seen more than 7 inches of rain from its current storm, and a tornado was reported north of Sacramento. Flood watches are continuing in the central and southern part of the state today, as winter warnings are being observed in the central and northern mountains of the state.

The heaviest rains in that part of California are expected this morning around 8 a.m. local time.

Some parts of California may see 6-8 more inches of precipitation in the next 24 hours.