Fifteen students and a bus driver were hospitalized after a school bus crashed near Lancaster, Pennsylvania, this morning, a hospital spokesperson said.

Three of the students were admitted to the trauma unit. All other injuries are considered minor at this time, a Lancaster General Hospital spokesperson said.

WPVI

The accident in East Lampeter Township trapped one student under the bus; the student was transported to the hospital via helicopter, police said.

The students were from the Lancaster Mennonite School, police said.

East Lampeter Township is about 65 miles west of Philadelphia.

WPVI

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.