About 175,000 UGG comforters recalled due to risk of mold exposure

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced today that Bed Bath & Beyond has voluntarily recalled about 175,000 UGG comforters due to the risk of mold exposure.

The recalled Hudson comforters by UGG were sold at the retailer between August 2017 and October 2017, both in-store and online. The recall notice says that mold could be present, “posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

Consumer Product Safety Commission

The Hudson comforters by UGG were priced between $70 and $110, and available in twin, full/queen and king bed sizes, according to the notice posted by CPSC. The polyester comforters were sold in garnet, navy, gray and oatmeal.

The recall includes about 175,000 comforters in the U.S. and about an additional 20 in Canada.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using these comforters and return them to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported.

ABC News has reached out to UGG for comment.