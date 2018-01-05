A 22-year-old man killed after he was struck by a sandbag hurled from an overpass had been planning to propose to his girlfriend that day, an attorney for his family said, according to The Toledo Blade.

Four teenagers were arrested after Toledo, Ohio, police say they threw a construction sandbag from an overpass on Dec. 19, hitting a passenger in a car on the interstate below.

The victim, 22-year-old Marquise Byrd, of Warren, Michigan, died three days later.

Lillian Diallo, an attorney for the victim's family, said after a brief court hearing Thursday that Byrd, a young father, wanted to surprise his girlfriend with a proposal that day, The Toledo Blade said.

In a statement last month Diallo called Byrd "a nice, gentle young man who always had a smile on his face."

"He wasn’t mean-spirited; he was so loving," the statement said. "He’s leaving a son, who will be three in the upcoming year. He has a mother and a brother and a host of other family members that are trying to make sense of this tragedy.”

The four suspects -- three who are 14 years old and one who is 13 years old -- were charged with murder and vehicular vandalism, the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office said. They have entered denials to the charges, according to The Toledo Blade.

The teens are being held at a juvenile detention center and are next in court on Jan. 19, The Toledo Blade reported.

Prosecutors are not seeking to try the teenagers as adults, the newspaper reported.