Hundreds of thousands of energized protesters descended on Washington, D.C., on Saturday afternoon in a bid to end gun violence more than a month after the Valentine's Day school rampage in Parkland, Florida, where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz allegedly slaughtered 17 students and teachers.

But beyond the nation's capital, solidarity was shown in all 50 United States, where toddlers to grannies to nuns joined Parkland students to echo their call of "enough is enough."

From bullseyes screenprinted on kids' T-shirts in Alaska to "fists in the air!" rallycries in Alabama here are some of the sights and sounds from this historic day.

Alabama

We’re starting! #marchforourlives A post shared by Curi. (@curiosityqueenthereal) on Mar 24, 2018 at 8:21am PDT

Alaska

D.C.

#marchforourlivesdc #marchforourlives A post shared by Suzanne Myers Harold (@suzharold) on Mar 24, 2018 at 5:49am PDT

Arizona

Arkansas

California

@everytown @marchforourlives A post shared by @ lauradern on Mar 24, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

Colorado

Connecticut

#marchforourlives A post shared by kareneg651 (@kareng651) on Mar 24, 2018 at 10:20am PDT

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

March for our Lives A post shared by Barbara Becker (@bbecker2950) on Mar 24, 2018 at 8:36am PDT

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

#marchforourlives #enough #listentothekids #theywanttofeelsafe A post shared by Jetta Vaughns (@jettavaughns) on Mar 24, 2018 at 1:17pm PDT

Louisiana

???????? New Orleans #marchforourlives A post shared by Michelle Villanueva (@bklynolabay) on Mar 24, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

?????????#marchforourlives A post shared by Annie Bott (@annebott) on Mar 24, 2018 at 11:08am PDT

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

#MarchForOurLives #Omaha @marchforourlives A post shared by Style For All (@asweliveandeat) on Mar 24, 2018 at 10:42am PDT

Nevada

#marchforourlives A post shared by Jab Andreo Buhay (@jabbuhay) on Mar 24, 2018 at 11:24am PDT

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

#marchforourlives #enoughisenough A post shared by rmfotter (@rmfotter) on Mar 24, 2018 at 1:37pm PDT

New York

#MarchForOurLives A post shared by Heath Rock (@heath394) on Mar 24, 2018 at 8:18am PDT

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

#marchforourlives A post shared by russellihrig (@russellihrig) on Mar 24, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

Oklahoma

March for our lives to the capital A post shared by Dax T. (@dthomdaily) on Mar 24, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

Oregon

Pennsylvania

#marchforourlives A post shared by Kaitlynn (@kaitlynn_vera) on Mar 24, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

#marchforourlives ???? A post shared by pv'19 ?? (@emma_kerwin) on Mar 24, 2018 at 9:59am PDT

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Crowds gather at the UT State Capitol to elevate their voices in the #MarchForOurLives #MarchForOurLivesSLC pic.twitter.com/GDAuWlWcxD — SLCgov (@SLCgov) March 24, 2018

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

#wecallbs #wecallbsmke #marchforourlives A post shared by Fistful of Dave (@fistfulofdave) on Mar 24, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

Wyoming