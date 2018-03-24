Hundreds of thousands of energized protesters descended on Washington, D.C., on Saturday afternoon in a bid to end gun violence more than a month after the Valentine's Day school rampage in Parkland, Florida, where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz allegedly slaughtered 17 students and teachers.
But beyond the nation's capital, solidarity was shown in all 50 United States, where toddlers to grannies to nuns joined Parkland students to echo their call of "enough is enough."
From bullseyes screenprinted on kids' T-shirts in Alaska to "fists in the air!" rallycries in Alabama here are some of the sights and sounds from this historic day.
Alabama
Alaska
D.C.
George Clooney and I just hugged, sooo...#MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/ayxgkWpfC1— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 24, 2018
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
#MarchForOurLives #MarchForOurLivesBoise #enough This is our future. pic.twitter.com/CJ8JsGjqiD— Lori Burelle (@willbearsmom) March 24, 2018
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
#MarchForOurLives #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/YG24PKnZkT— Forrest Determann (@FabForrest) March 24, 2018
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Representing @amprog & @CAPAction at #MarchForOurLives in Portland #Maine #ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/QeYILp4812— Michael Conathan ?? (@Conathan) March 24, 2018
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
Initially I was planning to only do some sightseeing in New York this weekend, but when I saw that I would be here on the day the “March for our lives” takes place - i knew what to do. Even though I’m not living in the US, I want to show my solidarity, because there is always strength in numbers! Kids shouldn’t have to do safety drills in school to know what to do if a shooter enters the school! People shouldn’t have to live in fear of getting shot! Guns are not needed for a safe and free live! #marchforourlives #endgunviolence #unite #makelovenotwar #peace #newyorkcity #notagain #neveragain #love #solidarity
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
#MarchForOurLivesSD #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/5XSpNEH5V8— Shanna (@shannafromSoDak) March 24, 2018
Tennessee
Texas
GREAT TURNOUT HOUSTON! when my best friend @queeraskev came up to me a couple months ago asking If I would stand with him for #marchforourlives i was immediately on board because It’s a beautiful day to stand up for something i in NO WAY want to ban guns but it should NOT be so easy to get military style weapons it’s way too easy it’s time to DO SOMETHING ???????????? #marchforourliveshouston #gunreformnow #protest #change #enoughisenough #guncontrol #america #video #instavideo
#marchforourlives #fortworthtx pic.twitter.com/ToLjtHEQDr— KarenTelschowJohnson (@ktjatty) March 24, 2018
Utah
Crowds gather at the UT State Capitol to elevate their voices in the #MarchForOurLives #MarchForOurLivesSLC pic.twitter.com/GDAuWlWcxD— SLCgov (@SLCgov) March 24, 2018
Vermont
Virginia
#MarchForOurLives Winchester listening to @HelmerVA10 for #VA10 #BlueWaveIsComing pic.twitter.com/z5vwbBWEpT— Brian (@dcaflight757) March 24, 2018
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming