All 58 victims of Las Vegas mass shooting died of gunshot wounds: Coroner

The gunman who opened fire on concert-goers in October at a Las Vegas outdoor music festival committed suicide by shooting himself in the mouth, the Clark County coroner's office announced Thursday, adding that all 58 victims died of gunshot wounds.

"Our Coroner John Fudenberg has released additional information related to #1october," Clark County tweeted. "The 58 victims died from a gunshot wound or wounds. Their deaths were ruled homicides. Suspect Stephen Paddock's manner of death was suicide, the cause was an intraoral gunshot wound to the head."

Officials said more than 500 people were injured when Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant, shot concert-goers from an upper floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino onto the Route 91 Harvest country music festival below. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Coroner John Fudenberg says he waited to release autopsy findings until all the families had the information.