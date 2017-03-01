75 million Americans affected by severe storm warnings

Deadly storms that ripped through the Midwest Tuesday are expected to affect 75 million Americans from the South to Northeast.

Tornado and severe thunderstorm watches are in effect from Mississippi to New Jersey as the line of storms continues to move eastward.

Although the tornado threat is lower today than yesterday, isolated tornadoes as still possible, especially in the South. The greatest threat for tornadoes and large hail is in the Southeast, while damaging wind gusts are expected in the Mid-Atlantic.

Residents in the affected areas can expect damaging winds of up to 70 mph. Power outages are currently affecting 139,864 customers in Tennessee, Arkansas, Indiana, Missouri and Illinois.

The storms will weaken into the evening, but after that, meteorologists are still expecting severe weather from Alabama to Virginia in the form of strong wind gusts.

Three people have died as a result of the storms.

Video posted to Facebook shows the damage in Naplate, Illinois, after the tornadoes hit.

Four people were injured in Higginson, Arkansas, from a confirmed EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of up to 110 mph. Several homes sustained major damage in the storm, and two homes were completed destroyed.

Hail the size of baseballs also fell in Arkansas and Illinois.

