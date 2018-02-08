Eagles fans celebrate 1st Super Bowl win with massive parade through Philadelphia

The Eagles today celebrated their first Super Bowl title in franchise history with a parade through Philadelphia.

The team traversed the city, starting at Lincoln Financial Field and making an appearance on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum, made famous by Sylvester Stallone in "Rocky."

Alex Brandon/AP

Alex Brandon/AP

Michael Perez/AP

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson chose to walk alongside the bus, holding the Lombardi Trophy so that fans could get an up-close look.

Michael Perez/AP

Some players wore dog masks to represent their journey from underdogs to top dogs this season.

Michael Pere/AP

The players brought family members with them for the big celebration.

The team waved World Champion rally towels from the upper-deck of the bus as fans cheered from the streets and bridges.