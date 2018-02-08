Eagles fans celebrate 1st Super Bowl win with massive parade through Philadelphia

Feb 8, 2018, 12:46 PM ET
PHOTO: Fans line Benjamin Franklin Parkway before a Super Bowl victory parade for the Philadelphia Eagles football team, Feb. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia.PlayAlex Brandon/AP
WATCH Super Bowl victory parade underway in Philadelphia

The Eagles today celebrated their first Super Bowl title in franchise history with a parade through Philadelphia.

The team traversed the city, starting at Lincoln Financial Field and making an appearance on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum, made famous by Sylvester Stallone in "Rocky."

PHOTO: Fans cheer as they watch a replay of Super Bowl 52 in front of the the Philadelphia Museum of Art before a Super Bowl victory parade for the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team, Feb. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia.Alex Brandon/AP
PHOTO: Fans line Benjamin Franklin Parkway before a Super Bowl victory parade for the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team on Feb. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia.Alex Brandon/AP
PHOTO: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson walks along the parade route with the Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LII victory parade, Feb 8, 2018, in Philadelphia.Michael Perez/AP
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson chose to walk alongside the bus, holding the Lombardi Trophy so that fans could get an up-close look.

Some players wore dog masks to represent their journey from underdogs to top dogs this season.

PHOTO: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl 52 parade, Feb 8, 2018, in Philadelphia. From left are Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, quarterbacks Nick Foles and Carson Wentz and coach Pederson.Michael Pere/AP
The players brought family members with them for the big celebration.

The team waved World Champion rally towels from the upper-deck of the bus as fans cheered from the streets and bridges.

PHOTO: Fans line Benjamin Franklin Parkway before a Super Bowl victory parade for the Philadelphia Eagles football team, Feb. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia.Alex Brandon/AP
