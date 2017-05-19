Two women and a child were hospitalized Thursday night after falling 15 to 18 feet from a Ferris wheel at a carnival in Washington State, officials said.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at the Rhododendron Festival at Memorial Field in Port Townsend, located about two hours northwest of Seattle.

The victims fell onto the metal base at the bottom of the ride, according to East Jefferson Fire Department spokesman Bill Beezley.

One of the victims, a 59-year-old woman, is in critical but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries after being airlifted to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center, confirmed a hospital spokesperson.

A 47-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were transported to Jefferson Healthcare Hospital in Port Townsend, according to ABC affiliate KOMO. Both of these victims have non-life-threatening injuries and were both up and walking.

A fourth person was slightly injured after he was clipped by one of the victims who were ejected. He refused medical treatment.

Two adults, one child hospitalized after falling about 15 feet from Ferris wheel near Seattle, officials say. https://t.co/8xCOv6PdTl pic.twitter.com/5TtbsxLkAj — ABC News (@ABC) May 19, 2017

Brandi Hamon and Debbie LaFollette, the vice president and president, respectively, of the Rhododendron Festival, said in a joint statement, "First and foremost the Rhododendron Festival would like to ask for everyone to please pray for all the victims in today's carnival accident. This was a tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with all involved."

The statement continued, "At this time we are letting the Port Townsend Police Department, East Jefferson Fire and Rescue and Funtastic Traveling Shows (which the carnival is owned and operated by) conduct their investigations ... Thank you to all the volunteers and employees that stepped up out of the crowd to make sure the victims were attended to and the incident was controlled."

The Ferris Wheel was shut down following the incident, but the carnival's other rides continued to operate.

