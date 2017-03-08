Ahoy! Florida homeowner’s shock after cruise encounter of the close kind

Last week Bill Todhunter and his wife were greeted with an intimidating sight: a 1,041-foot cruise liner edging dramatically close to his property.

"I looked up and all I could see was the bow of the vessel, and it was towering over the house," Bill Todhunter told ABC affiliate WPLG in Florida. "We've been here for six years. We've never seen anything like that. We've never seen anything that close."

Todhunter told WPLG that he sees ships behind his property frequently but they have never come so close.

He said that the ship was about 100 feet from his house, which is located in Port Everglades, a seaport in Broward County, Florida. Video footage of the incident, taken by Todhunter's wife, shows the cruise liner looming over Todhunter as he waves at it in disbelief.

Celebrity Cruises, the company that owns the Equinox cruise ship, released a statement on the incident:

"As Equinox departed on Friday, March 3, she was in her assigned channel at all times under the guidance of specialized local port pilots. The ship operated safely and did not put guests or crew at risk. We can also confirm the ship did not touch bottom," it said.

Todhunter told WPLG that he didn't believe the company, and said that by his estimate, the ship most likely rested at the bottom of the water.

Sarah Bascom, a spokesperson for the Port Everglades Pilots and Florida Harbor Pilots Association, backed up the company's account of events in a statement to ABC News.

"Due to the strong winds and current at the time, the cruise ship in question came closer than usual to the side of the channel, as shown in the video. The local Port Everglades harbor pilot maintained navigational control of the vessel throughout this maneuver, skillfully keeping it within the channel, then proceeded to safely guide the vessel out to sea," Bascom said.

She stressed that the ship did not strike the bottom of the water.

"As stated by the cruise line, the vessel did not touch bottom. The use of bow thrusters in the channel disturbs the water and routinely churns up silt and mud, as shown in the video," she said.