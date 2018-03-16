Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing American 16-year-old

Mar 16, 2018, 3:56 AM ET
PHOTO: Amy Yu age 16 and Kevin Esterly age 45, have been reported missing and could possibly be traveling together in a 1999 Red Honda Accord, 2 door bearing PA vehicle registration of KLT 0529.PlayAllentown Police Department
WATCH Police searching for missing teen, man

An Amber Alert was issued in Mexico late Thursday night for Amy Yu, the Pennsylvania 16-year-old missing since March 5.

Police believe she may be with Kevin Esterly, 45, with whom she allegedly had a secretive relationship, according to Allentown police.

In a criminal complaint filed with the department, Esterly's wife said he withdrew $4,000 from her bank account and that his car and personal documents were gone.

Yu and Esterly met at church.

Missing 16-year-old girl may be with man who checked her out of school 10 times: Police

Tennessee teen allegedly kidnapped by former teacher speaks out: 'It's good and bad'

Missing Florida teen found in New York with a soccer coach has 'a lot of growing up to do'

Yu is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and 90 pounds, while Esterly is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 185 pounds, according to police.

Authorities believe they may be driving a 1999 red, two-door Honda Accord with the Pennsylvania plate KLT 0529.

Anyone who sees either of them is asked to call 911, local police or the Allentown Police at 610-437-7751.

Comments