Missing teenage girl may be with married man who had been to her school: Police

Pennsylvania police are searching for a missing teenage girl who may be with a 45-year-old man who has signed her out of school before, according to authorities and the school.

Amy Yu, 16, and Kevin Esterly have both been reported missing, the Allentown Police Department said Wednesday. Allentown, in eastern Pennsylvania, is located about 60 miles north of Philadelphia.

The two were last seen on or about Monday, and authorities believe they are together, said Bill Reinik, assistant chief of police for the Allentown Police Department.

Esterly, who is married, allegedly had a "secretive relationship" with Yu, The Associated Press reported, citing police.

Yu is a student at Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School in Hanover Township, according to the Colonial Regional Police Department.

Reinik said police believe Yu willingly went with Esterly.

Lehigh Valley Academy said in a statement that Esterly has been on school grounds before and was last there on Feb. 9.

"After that date, due to circumstances we cannot disclose pursuant to student privacy constraints, he was prohibited from entering school grounds, and the police were to be notified if he returned," the school said in a statement.

Authorities found from school records that Esterly signed the teenager out of school 10 times without parental permission from Nov. 13 to Feb. 9, the AP reported.

The school said in its statement, "Due to federal and state privacy constraints, the school is prohibited from releasing any additional information about the student or the facts and circumstances surrounding the situation unless the parent provides express consent for the school to do so."

"We are, however, working closely with the Colonial Regional Police and the Allentown Police and are providing whatever information and assistance we can to assist them and Amy’s family during this difficult time," the school added.

A warrant was issued for Esterly on Wednesday for interference with the custody of a child.

Reinik, the assistant chief of police in Allentown, said authorities the pair are likely following media reports of the investigation.

"They have the ability to read what’s going on and are interested in reading what’s going on and are interested in reading what's going on," he said. "We don't want Mr. Esterly watching the internet and knowing what our next move is."

Esterly's wife allegedly told police she last saw her husband Monday morning; she allegedly said Esterly took personal documents and withdrew $4,000 from her account, the AP reported.

Yu stands at 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds, police said; Esterly, meanwhile, stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

They may be driving in a 1999 red two-door Honda Accord with Pennsylvania license plate KLT 0529.

Reinik said the search for Yu and Esterly consists of local, state and federal authorities, with Allentown leading the investigation.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call 911, local police or the Allentown Police at 610-437-7751.