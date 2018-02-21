Athletic director killed in school shooting to be remembered at funeral today

Feb 21, 2018, 10:17 AM ET
PHOTO: Flowers and crosses line a fence near the school on a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 16, 2018.PlayRhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Students head to Florida capital to press for changes to gun laws

Among those who lost their lives in a mass shooting at a Florida high school last week was Christopher Hixon, the school athletic director and head wrestling coach.

Hixon, 49, will be laid to rest today.

PHOTO: This undated photo shows Chris Hixon, the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
This undated photo shows Chris Hixon, the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

“If you needed anything -- a cup of sugar in the middle of the night, he would bring it to you," Coral Springs High School athletic director Dan Jacob told ABC News. "Chris has a son with Down syndrome. He put needs of everyone else before his own."

“Coach Hixon, for me, was a father figure,” said wrestler Karlos Valentin, the Sun Sentinel reported. "His loss was just terrible."

"He was such a sweet guy,” wrestler Ray Corniel said, according to the newspaper. "He would bring us food for all our tournaments and take care of us like we were his own children and just watch over us, let us learn about life lessons."

Seventeen were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in the Valentine's Day rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The suspect, a former student, was arrested.

PHOTO: People attend a candle light memorial service for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
People attend a candle light memorial service for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.

ABC News' Teri Whitcraft contributed to this report.

