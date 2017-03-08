AT&T reports 911 outage for its wireless customers in several states

Mar 8, 2017, 10:05 PM ET
PHOTO: In this May 14, 2014 file photo, an AT&T logo on a store in Dedham, Mass.AP Photo
In this May 14, 2014 file photo, an AT&T logo on a store in Dedham, Mass.

AT&T confirmed Wednesday night that its wireless customers are having difficulty connecting to 911.

"Aware of issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers. Working to resolve ASAP. We apologize to those affected," the Dallas-based company tweeted.

Law enforcement agencies in several states, including Florida, Maryland, Texas and Tennessee are informing residents about the outage.

