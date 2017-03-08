AT&T confirmed Wednesday night that its wireless customers are having difficulty connecting to 911.

"Aware of issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers. Working to resolve ASAP. We apologize to those affected," the Dallas-based company tweeted.

Law enforcement agencies in several states, including Florida, Maryland, Texas and Tennessee are informing residents about the outage.

**Alert** AT&T experiencing outages across nation. AT&T Mobile customers are unable to dial 911. PLEASE dial 311 in case of an emergency. — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 9, 2017

#BREAKING: Multiple reports of users unable to call 911 from their cell phones... You have to dial regular #s for now! Reported AT&T issue — Palm Beach Alerts (@PalmBeachAlerts) March 9, 2017

Per @ArtAcevedo - AT&T cell phones cannot dial out 911 nationwide right now. For those cell users in Houston dial 713-884-3131 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 9, 2017

