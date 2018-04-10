Authorities in North Carolina say they are searching for a missing and possibly endangered 15-year-old girl who may be with an older, unidentified man.

Fifteen-year-old Amelia Hill is believed to have left home on her own, possibly after an argument with her parents, Guilford County Sheriff's Department Capt. David Pruitt told ABC News.

Authorities are now working on obtaining search warrants so they can pore over the teen's social media accounts, Pruitt said.

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office

A girl believed to be the missing teen was then spotted with the unknown man at a Walmart in Randleman, North Carolina, on Monday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office

The two people were at the Walmart between 9:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and left the store in a 4-door white Ford F-250 pick-up truck, the sheriff's office said.

Amelia is described by authorities as a Caucasian girl with dark hair who is known to wear a black hoodie jacket. She stands at 4-foot-11 and weighs about 90 pounds and was last known to be in the area of Highway 62 and Interstate 85 on the night of April 7, the sheriff's ofice said.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying the man in the photo and asks anyone with information about him or information on Amelia’s whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 641-3355.