Bank robber nicknamed the 'American League Bandit' captured, FBI says

The bank robber who the FBI nicknamed the “American League Bandit” because of the baseball caps he wore in each of his 12 heists or attempted roberies has been captured, the bureau announced Friday.

The man's identity and the details of his arrest were not immediately released.

Authorities in Maryland and Virginia had been searching for the man since his first known robbery at a Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan in Baltimore on Nov. 7. He carried out nine robberies and attempted robberies in Maryland, as well as another three in Virginia, according to a FBI press release.

The bandit's most recent heist was at a Wells Fargo in Annapolis, Maryland on June 17.

In each robbery, the suspect approached a bank teller and demanded money, the FBI said. After he would receive an undisclosed amount of cash, he would flee on foot.

In each of the incidents, surveillance footage from the banks show that the man wore a black or blue baseball hat with either a Baltimore Orioles or New York Yankees logo on the cap.

A $5,000 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.