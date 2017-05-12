Florida man allegedly robbed banks disguised as elderly person

A Florida man in his 20s is in custody after he allegedly stole $18,000 from two different banks while disguised as an elderly man, according to a criminal complaint.
Abraham Maghen, who is in his mid-20s, allegedly went to a Pembroke Pines, Fla., bank on May 2, "wearing a mask resembling an elderly individual," according to the complaint against him. He then allegedly gave a demand note to a teller and brandished what appeared to be handgun before taking $10,000, the complaint said.
No one was injured, according the FBI in Miami, which released photos hoping to identify the suspect.
Maghen also allegedly stole $1,800 during a second bank robbery in Boca Raton, Florida, on May 9, the complaint said. While again wearing a mask resembling an elderly man, he allegedly gave a demand note to the teller that read something like, "My grandson is sick. I need $40,000 now," the complaint said. After giving the teller the note, Maghen allegedly yelled, "Hurry up. He's going to die," the complaint continued.
Maghen, of Hollywood, Florida, was arrested May 9 in connection with both bank robberies, the FBI in Miami said.
His arraignment is scheduled for May 24. Maghen's public defender did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.