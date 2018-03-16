A distraught Southern California widow is asking for the public's help in finding the person who police say intentionally threw a 35-pound boulder from an overpass onto a freeway, killing her husband.

On Tuesday just before 9 p.m., Guadalupe Gutierrez was driving home with her husband, her mother and her 4-year-old daughter on the 134 Freeway in Pasadena, the California Highway Patrol said at a news conference Thursday.

As they drove under the Orange Grove Boulevard overpass, a large, 35-pound boulder suddenly hit their car, went through the windshield and struck Gutierrez's husband who was sitting in the front passenger seat, the highway patrol said.

@CHP Altadena/Twitter

Gutierrez drove her husband, Christopher Lopez, 23, to the nearest hospital where he later died, authorities said.

The highway patrol called this an "intentional act" by a "careless person or persons."

"If anybody saw anything, please help us," Gutierrez said through tears at Thursday's press conference.

Gutierrez said she found out she was pregnant a few weeks ago.

"My daughter was so excited to be a big sister," she said, weeping.

Lopez's sister, Jennifer Lopez, was also overcome with emotion at the news conference.

"I'm asking everyone to help find the person who did this to him," she said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has possible information about the person or persons who threw the boulder is urged to call the highway patrol at 626-296-8100.