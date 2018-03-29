Brother of Stoneman Douglas shooting suspect pleads no contest to trespassing at the school

Mar 29, 2018, 10:21 AM ET
PHOTO: Zachary Cruz walks into court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., March 29, 2018.PlaySusan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
WATCH Parkland shooting suspect's brother pleads no contest to trespassing at school

The brother of the accused mass shooter in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre pleaded no contest today to trespassing on the Stoneman Douglas campus.

Interested in Parkland school shooting?

Add Parkland school shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Parkland school shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Parkland school shooting
Add Interest

Zachary Cruz, 18, was arrested on March 19 for trespassing at the school where his brother, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, allegedly gunned down 17 people on Feb. 14.

As a part of the deal, Zachary Cruz can never return to Stoneman Douglas and must stay at least 1 mile away from the Parkland, Florida, campus.

PHOTO: Zachary Cruz appears in court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., March 29, 2018.Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Zachary Cruz appears in court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., March 29, 2018.

He also cannot have contact with any of the shooting victims or their family members, and he can't be on any school campus unless he is enrolled to attend.

PHOTO: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School staff, teachers and students return to school greeted by police and well wishers in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 28, 2018.
SLIDESHOW: Heartbreaking photos from the Parkland school shooting

Students, parents take down Stoneman Douglas memorial; the items will be kept possibly for exhibit

2 arrested for stealing teddy bears and dozens of other items from Parkland shooting memorial: Sheriff's office

What's next for the March for Our Lives movement

Frantic calls released from Parkland shooting: 'I love you, it's going to be fine ... I need you to play dead,' mom says

Zachary Cruz was sentenced to time served and six months of probation. While on probation he must wear an ankle bracelet and cannot have any weapons. He also must schedule an appointment for therapy.

Zachary Cruz's lawyer, Joseph Kimok, said in court that his client wants to apologize to "anyone who felt scared or threatened" by his presence on the campus.

PHOTO: Zachary Cruz is sworn in during a bond hearing in Broward court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., March 29, 2018.Susan Stocker/SF Sun Sentinel/Polaris
Zachary Cruz is sworn in during a bond hearing in Broward court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., March 29, 2018.

"Zachary’s visit to Stoneman Douglas was not to scare anyone,” he said. “He went after hours... he just wanted to try to make sense of this."

Kimok said Nikolas was the only family member Zachary had left after their mother’s death, adding that his client was “overcome with sorrow” after the Feb. 14 shooting.

"Zachary Cruz is nothing like his brother,” he said.

PHOTO: Zachary Cruz appears at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., March 20, 2018.Amy Beth Bennett/SF Sun Sentinel/Polaris, FILE
Zachary Cruz appears at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., March 20, 2018.

Comments