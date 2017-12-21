California authorities searching for suspect responsible for series of drive-by shootings

Dec 21, 2017, 3:22 PM ET
PHOTO: At least 10 cars have been fired upon during a series of drive-by shootings in California’s Fresno and Madera Counties, authorities said. PlayFresno County Sheriff’s Department
WATCH California authorities searching for suspect responsible for series of drive-by shootings

Authorities in two California counties are searching for a possible serial shooter responsible for at least 10 drive-by shootings during commuting hours.

The vehicles were struck by gunfire between Nov. 21 and Dec. 17 during the morning and afternoon commuting hours in rural Fresno and Madera counties, said Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims in a press conference Thursday morning. Eight of the incidents happened in Fresno County, and two occurred in Madera County.

PHOTO: California authorities are searching for a suspect responsible for at least 10 drive-by shootings in Fresno and Madera countiesFresno County Sheriffs Office
California authorities are searching for a suspect responsible for at least 10 drive-by shootings in Fresno and Madera counties

One woman was hurt by shrapnel after her vehicle was shot at while she was sitting inside, Mims said. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries to her upper torso, Mims said, adding that it could have been much worse.

"If this keeps going, it's going to be a matter of time before we have a murder investigation, and that's what we're trying to avoid," Mims said.

PHOTO: At least 10 cars have been fired upon during a series of drive-by shootings in California’s Fresno and Madera Counties, authorities said. Fresno County Sheriff’s Department
At least 10 cars have been fired upon during a series of drive-by shootings in California’s Fresno and Madera Counties, authorities said.

The suspect appears to be shooting at oncoming vehicles driving in the opposite direction, Mims said.

Each of the victims reported hearing "loud bangs" as another vehicle was going past them, often thinking that perhaps another vehicle has "thrown up a rock," Mims said. When they later inspect their vehicles, they find bullet holes in various places.

Authorities are searching for a dark-colored pickup truck with an extended cab or crew, as well as a lifted body and oversize tires, Mims said.

PHOTO: California authorities are searching for a suspect responsible for at least 10 drive-by shootings in Fresno and Madera counties. KFSN
California authorities are searching for a suspect responsible for at least 10 drive-by shootings in Fresno and Madera counties.

Sister of California shooting suspect says he 'had no business with firearms'

Person of interest in Phoenix shootings that killed 7: Police

High school quarterback gunned down at graduation party in Baton Rouge

The motive is unknown, and the shots appear to be at random, Mims said, calling the investigation a "top priority." The sheriff asked victims of a drive-by shooting to call 911 as soon as they get to a place of safety, noting that authorities have faced some challenges due to victims waiting too long to report the incident.

"You can imagine with a crime of this nature, with the regularity at which it has been occurring ... we are highly motivated to find out who's doing this," Mims said.

PHOTO: At least 10 cars have been fired upon during a series of drive-by shootings in California’s Fresno and Madera Counties, authorities said. Fresno County Sheriff’s Department
At least 10 cars have been fired upon during a series of drive-by shootings in California’s Fresno and Madera Counties, authorities said.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol are also assisting in the investigation. Crimestoppers has increased a reward for information leading to an arrest to $3,000.

"To the suspect, this is a cowardly act, and we are working very hard to find you," Mims said. "We will hold you responsible."

Comments