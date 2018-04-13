California police finally stop driver of stolen car after crazy 90-minute chase

Authorities in California were on a wild pursuit Thursday night of a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle and drove it erratically through two counties until he was stopped by authorities nearly two hours later.

The chase started shortly before 6:30 p.m. local time when a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull the driver over in Chino Hills. The driver failed to yield and quickly took off. Police said the suspect’s vehicle was likely stolen.

ABC News station KABC captured the entire chase on camera.

When the suspect got to the Glendale area, police tried a PIT maneuver but the suspect swerved and was able to evade police. A PIT maneuver, or pursuit intervention technique, is a pursuit tactic used by authorities during a car chase. Police vehicles try to hit the end of a suspect's car to send it into a tailspin.

At one point in the chase, the suspect opened the car door and tried to look under the vehicle for damage. After the second failed PIT maneuver, the suspect drove the wrong way down an on-ramp, side-swiping a fuel tanker.

Eventually, authorities attempted a third PIT maneuver, causing the car to spin out of control. The driver can be seen climbing into the back seat of the car before police fired shots into the car window and sent a K-9 dog in to subdue the driver.

Police pulled the suspect out of the backseat of the vehicle, with the K-9 still holding onto him. After a struggle, the suspect was taken into custody.