A taxi driver hit pedestrians standing outside a building at the cab pool at Boston's Logan International Airport this afternoon, injuring 10 people, the Massachusetts State Police said.

The crash does not appear to be intentional, authorities said.

The state police said injuries range in severity from serious to minor. The wounded have been transported to local hospitals.

Bystanders were struck in an area used by cab drivers for breaks, police said.

Troopers are interviewing the 56-year-old cab driver, who police said is from Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Police said the driver's taxi was seized and the cab pool is closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.