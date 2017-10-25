Car plows into Maryland restaurant in heart-stopping video

Dramatic video shows the moment a car plowed into a Maryland restaurant Tuesday afternoon, injuring several people.

More than 30 patrons were dining at a restaurant in Upper Marlboro when the car crashed into it, said Mark Brady, public information officer for Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department. The incident happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Seven people were transported to local hospitals for treatment, two of whom were described as being in serious condition, Brady said. Two people who were injured refused transport, Brady said.

U/D 7 people transported. 2 in serious (NLT) and 5 less serious injured. 2 people refused transport. pic.twitter.com/JwfIneU4B2 — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) October 24, 2017

In surveillance video taken from inside the restaurant, unsuspecting diners seated at high-top tables are seen attempting to dive out of the car's path as it careens through the building's exterior wall. Patrons seated are also seen being thrown to the ground from the impact of the crash.

The accident occurred at the Top Of The Hill restaurant, ABC Washington, D.C., affiliate WJLA reported. Much of the crowd work for a judge in Prince George's County, Brady said.

Our investigators are on the scene attempting to develop circumstances that caused the collision. pic.twitter.com/UM7RXNyWaZ — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 24, 2017

It is unclear what led to the crash.

ABC News' Sarah Shales contributed to this report.