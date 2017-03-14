Centenarian who danced with Obama celebrates 108th birthday with Washington, D.C. school, Harlem Globetrotters

Mar 14, 2017, 2:48 PM ET
The centenarian who became an internet sensation after dancing with former President Barack Obama last year celebrated her 108th birthday at a Washington, D.C., school Monday.

Virginia McLaurin, who turned 108 on Sunday, continued her birthday celebrations into Monday at the Latin American Montessori Bilingual Public Charter School, surrounded by school children and the Harlem Globetrotters.

Students gasped when they learned that McLaurin, a local celebrity, would be attending the assembly, according to ABC station WJLA in Washington, D.C.

They sang "Happy Birthday" to McLaurin, who they fondly nicknamed "Grandma Virginia," before presenting her with a hand-made poster and birthday cake. The students swarmed the centenarian, asking for hugs and autographs.

Now an honorary Globetrotter, McLaurin wore a team jersey made specially for her and was also given a Globetrotters basketball as a gift.

"I met so many wonderful people," McLaurin said, according to WJLA. "And it makes you feel good. You don't feel you age."

McLaurin loves to watch the children play outside the school from her window on the fourth floor of the Vida Senior Center across the street, according to WJLA. The event marked her first time at the school since moving into the senior center last year.

Virginia McLaurin gained national attention in February 2016 when her dream of meeting Obama at the White House came true.

As she was wheeled home from the school, her new friends lined up on the sidewalk to wave goodbye.