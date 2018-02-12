Chicago sees snowiest February in 3 years

Chicago residents are experiencing the city's snowiest February in three years, and the month isn't even half over.

The Windy City faithful have already received 18 inches of snow this month, compared with an average of 10 inches. And Detroit's seen 20 inches of snow so far in February, which is twice its monthly average.

About 2 to 4 inches of rain just fell from Tennessee into the mid-Atlantic region, flooding homes and roads, and requiring some people to be rescued from their homes by boats. Mudslides were reported in parts of Kentucky.

This morning, that cold front is finally on the move, with the precipitation heading east. Heavy rain is to be expected in the Gulf of Mexico region, including west Florida.

As the cold front leaves the eastern U.S. today, more cold air will move east, but parts of the Upper Midwest are expecting wind chills of -20 to -40 degrees.

As the cold air spreads east, wind chills are expected to dip as low as teens and single digits for the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Boston Tuesday morning.

But temperatures are expected to rebound by midweek, with highs in the 40s and 50s expected for much of the Northeast and 60s and 70s forecast for the Southeast.

A large upper-level storm system is moving through the Southwest and Southern California, delivering much-needed rain and snow.

Parts of Southern California may see half an inch of rain, as authorities are closely watching the Montecito mudslide area for any debris flows. The Sierra Nevadas may see several inches of snow, with parts of the Rockies getting 1 to 2 feet.