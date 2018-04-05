Collapsing construction crane narrowly misses workers running for their lives

A towering crane being used to build a new police headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida, toppled over this morning, sending construction workers scrambling for their lives.

The scary incident happened at 8:23 a.m. and was captured on security video.

The footage, obtained by ABC News, showed the crane, which appeared to be about 10 stories high, swaying and falling over as workers on the ground ran to be avoid being hit by it. The crane barely missed crushing several workers, including one seen racing out of a dust cloud.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The cause of the crane collapse is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.