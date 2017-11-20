At least 3 dead after air ambulance crashes in Arkansas

A medical helicopter crashed in eastern Arkansas on Sunday, killing three crew members on board, authorities said.

The air ambulance was not transporting patients at the time of the crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The helicopter belonged to Pafford EMS, according to a statement posted on the company's Facebook page.

“Pafford is devastated by the sudden loss of three of our team members,” the statement said. “At this time we have no words, only prayers for the families and loved ones involved.”

The crash happened in the Lodge Corner, Arkansas, about 13 minutes west of DeWitt.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the aircraft was flying from Pine Bluff to DeWitt at the time of the wreck, according to the Associated Press.