1 dead, several injured after church bus overturns near Atlanta

Jun 8, 2017, 5:54 PM ET
PHOTO: Authorities render assistance to injured people in an overturned church bus, June 8, 2017, in Atlanta. PlayWSB-TV/AP Photo
A church bus with Alabama high-schoolers on board overturned while headed to the Atlanta airport this afternoon, according to the church.

One person died at the scene and another 4 to 5 people sustained critical injuries, according to the Atlanta Fire Department, which said that eight additional people were in serious condition.

The Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama, wrote on Facebook, "One of the buses with the student ministry mission had an accident on the way to the Atlanta airport. Several serious injuries. Please pray for those injured and parents as they travel to Atlanta."

The Madison Baptist Association said the Mount Zion Baptist Church team is made up of 11th and 12th graders who were heading to the Atlanta airport to go to Botswana.

