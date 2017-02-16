Denver man arrested in L.A. had knives and explosives

A Denver man of Pakistani descent who was arrested in West Los Angeles today possessed weapons and explosive devices, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

The man, who has not been named, was found with knives and possibly flew to L.A. while following an ex-girlfriend, according to police.

In addition to the knives, law enforcement found explosive devices at a Sheraton Hotel in downtown Denver, where he had stayed. None of the devices were detonated prior to being found.

So far, there have been no reports of explosives found in Los Angeles, ABC station KABC in Los Angeles reported.

He is a veteran of the U.S. military and served in Iraq and sources close to the investigation told ABC News that the man had sent letters to Veterans Affairs complaining about his treatment by the agency.

Investigators were trying to determine whether the man was on the radar of law enforcement agencies prior to his arrest.

He was arrested at a Holiday Inn on La Cienenga Boulevard, which is a major thoroughfare that runs North to South through Los Angeles.

A police report has not been issued yet and the FBI has not commented on the man's arrest at this time. Charges are pending and have not yet been announced. He is expected in court tomorrow.

ABC News' Julie Sone contributed to this report.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.