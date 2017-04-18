Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly today offered an unapologetic view of his department and the Trump administration's goals for the nation's safety, telling a Washington, D.C., audience that "we are a nation under attack."

The comment came during a speech in which Kelly shared his strategic vision for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The retired Marine Corps general laid out his top concerns, ranging from transnational criminal organizations to homegrown terrorism, drugs and cyber attacks.

"When people think about DHS, they think about how we respond to terrorism. This is our foundation, given our origin story, and a critical part of what we do," said Kelly. "But our jobs are to secure the nation from the many other threats we face -- from all hazards."

Kelly devoted the majority of his remarks to the "relentless" threat of criminals and potential terrorists entering the U.S. over the southern border, and made particular note of the offenses fueled by Americans' appetite for drugs. On that point, Kelly said that DHS would enforce existing marijuana laws.

"Let me be clear, it is a potentially dangerous gateway drug," said Kelly, pointing out that the use and possession of marijuana continues to be "against federal law," even as several states have taken steps to decriminalize it.

ABC News' Adam Kelsey contributed to this story.