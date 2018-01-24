A Michigan judge sentenced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar on Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison, according to a statement from the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

"I just signed your death warrant," Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said today. She added that "your decision to assault was precise, calculated, manipulative, despicable."

Before learning of his sentence, Nassar turned to his victims to tell them their words have "shaken me to my core."

But he said realizes he can't make an "acceptable apology to all of you" and that his feelings "pale in comparison to the trauma and emotional destruction that all of you have experienced."

Ahead of the sentencing, Angela Povilaitis, the assistant attorney general of Michigan, called him "the most prolific sexual child abuser in history."